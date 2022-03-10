Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will announce $29.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.48 billion and the lowest is $23.76 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $116.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.68 billion to $129.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.62 billion to $131.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 256,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

