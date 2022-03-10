Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 30,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,215. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.94.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after buying an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

