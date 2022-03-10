Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $93.77 and last traded at $94.65. Approximately 157,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,197,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.09.

Specifically, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,086,755 shares of company stock valued at $225,122,796. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,893.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 133,829 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.