Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.22

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.22 and last traded at C$11.08, with a volume of 168994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on DR. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.82. The firm has a market cap of C$346.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.70.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.