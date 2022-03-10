Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$8.75, with a volume of 34605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company has a market cap of C$538.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.05.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

