Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 9.4%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 65,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,437,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
Several analysts have recently commented on UP shares. Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.
About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)
