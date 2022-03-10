Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Down 86.2% in February

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NSTC remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,269. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 752,717 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

