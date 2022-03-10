Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the February 13th total of 426,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1,708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 831,960 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,732,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,888. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

