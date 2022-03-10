Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.08. 726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 104,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

