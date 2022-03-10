Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 566.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,518 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.40. The company had a trading volume of 592,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,138,872. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $526.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

