Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanzanian Gold were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Shares of TRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 13,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,212. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $102.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Tanzanian Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.