Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $377.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

