Guild Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,860 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 64.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

HMC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,103. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

