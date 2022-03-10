Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,030 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSEMKT SILV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 1,129,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.92.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

