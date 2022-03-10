SafeMoon Trading Down 61.2% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $283.65 million and approximately $37,729.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 61.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.61 or 0.06579553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.10 or 0.99808335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041905 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

