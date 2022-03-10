CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.90.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.43. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -180.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $229,834,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
