Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.58.

NYSE MCO traded down $12.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.63. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $286.12 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

