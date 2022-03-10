Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will post $197.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $176.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $788.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $799.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $782.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $799.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:ETD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,196. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

