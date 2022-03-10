Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,900 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

SILJ traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 31,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

