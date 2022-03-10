N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.91. 190,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,413. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.18.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

