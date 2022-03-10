Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 4,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 622,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

SEAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

