Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.48. 85,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,403,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

