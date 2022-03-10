Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.07. 274,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,624,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

