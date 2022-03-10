Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.38

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.38 and last traded at $73.73, with a volume of 135078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

