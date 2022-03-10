Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 92,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 603,355 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $22.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,403,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 385,703 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 368,894 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

