Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.24. 20,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 635,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zeta Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.