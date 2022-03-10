BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 618.5% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BBN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,290. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.