BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 618.5% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BBN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,290. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.