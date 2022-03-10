Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Update

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:ICNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Get Iconic Sports Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.93% of Iconic Sports Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.