BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 699.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:DHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.