BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 699.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:DHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $3.77.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
