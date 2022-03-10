Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $790.75 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $790.75 million and $140.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

