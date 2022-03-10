Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 425 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.14. 231,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,828,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

