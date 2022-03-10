N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,844. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.60 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

