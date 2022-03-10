Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.000-$7.750 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.60. 3,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

