N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded down $11.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,444. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $344.80 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

