Zacks: Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. 4,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,412. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,419 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 325,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

