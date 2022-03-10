HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

In related news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $52.51. 5,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,160. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

