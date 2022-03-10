Scrypta 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $80,387.78 and $8.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,311,684 coins and its circulating supply is 20,511,684 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

