Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Aries Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 573.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $56,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 241,617 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.09. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,670. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.07.

