N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 7.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $46,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOV traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.20. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $164.86 and a one year high of $193.31.

