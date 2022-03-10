360 Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $19.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $445.54. 36,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.74.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
