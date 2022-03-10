360 Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

