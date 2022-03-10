263,161 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 263,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after purchasing an additional 730,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 513,940 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 860,041 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

