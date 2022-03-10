DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

MA traded down $6.44 on Thursday, hitting $321.69. 89,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.47 and a 200-day moving average of $352.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

