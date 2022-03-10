The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

BA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.66. 225,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,969. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.63. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

