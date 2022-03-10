JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD traded up $22.53 on Thursday, hitting $192.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,854. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of -204.51, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

