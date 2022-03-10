DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $6.07 on Thursday, reaching $368.09. 6,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.48 and its 200-day moving average is $408.43. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

