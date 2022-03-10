DeDora Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,279. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $201.35 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.