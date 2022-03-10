DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 360,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,472,918. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

