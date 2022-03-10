Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Decreases By 82.6%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the February 13th total of 2,602,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.6 days.

OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $$1.43 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DROOF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.89) to GBX 244 ($3.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.