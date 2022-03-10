China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 80.7% in February

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the February 13th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,117. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

